Who Got The Work

Joyce F. Mocek of Freeman, Mathis & Gary has entered an appearance for Agewell Solvere Senior Living, Keith Magnan and Nanette Meeler in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The action was filed May 2 in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Robin Washington. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May, is 1:23-cv-01994, Washington v. Agewell Solvere Senior Living et al.

Health Care

June 16, 2023, 12:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Robin Washington

defendants

Agewell Solvere Senior Living

Keith Magnan

Nanette Meeler

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination