New Suit - Trade Secrets

Pierce Atwood filed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Washington Trust Advisors f/k/a Weston Financial Group. The suit targets former Washington Trust employees, Private Advisor Group and Northward Financial Group for allegedly misappropriating confidential data in order to solicit Washington Trust clients and garner a competitive edge. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11847, Washington Trust LLC v. Arnold et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 28, 2022, 7:35 PM