A unanimous New York Court of Appeals on Tuesday sided with the Washington Nationals in its yearslong dispute with the Baltimore Orioles over the neighboring teams' fair market value of shared television rights. The decision is a win for Quinn Emanuel lawyers representing the Nationals and a setback for the Sidley Austin attorneys representing the Orioles.

April 25, 2023, 12:22 PM

