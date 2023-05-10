New Suit - FOIA

Latham & Watkins sued the U.S. Department of Justice Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, brought on behalf of the Washington Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, seeks records from the Bureau of Prisons, including individual clients’ records and data related to compliance with the civil and constitutional rights of incarcerated individuals. The case is 1:23-cv-01328, Washington Lawyers' Committee For Civil Rights And Urban Affairs v. United States Department Of Justice.

Government

May 10, 2023, 3:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Washington Lawyers' Committee For Civil Rights And Urban Affairs

Plaintiffs

Latham & Watkins

defendants

United States Department Of Justice

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act