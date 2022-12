News From Law.com

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Frederick P. Corbit, who has served on the federal bench since 2013, has been appointed to a panel that hears appeals of decisions made by bankruptcy courts in nine western states covered in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. The Judicial Council of the Ninth Circuit appointed Corbit, 67, who sits in the Eastern District of Washington, to serve on the circuit's Bankruptcy Appellate Panel, or BAP, for a seven-year term

Alaska

December 27, 2022, 12:40 PM