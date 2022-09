New Suit

Wells Fargo and other defendants were slapped with a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Francis Law Firm on behalf of Brigid Washington and Joseph Washington, who accuse the defendants of 'dramatically undervaluing' their home according to racist metrics. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00764, Washington et al v. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association et al.