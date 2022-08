Removed To Federal Court

Duane Morris removed an employment class action against Walmart Friday to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Willig, Williams & Davidson and other counsel, accuses Walmart of violating the Philadelphia Fair Workweek Employment Standards Ordinance, including requiring hourly employees to work shifts on two consecutive days without at least 9 hours off between shifts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03429, Washington et al v. Walmart Inc.