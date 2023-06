Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burns White on Thursday removed a housing discrimination lawsuit against First National Bank to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Thomas C. Loepp Law Offices on behalf of Dr. Leon Washington and Dr. Vanessa Washington, who are claiming violations of the Fair Housing Act after being denied a home loan due to alleged disability and racial bias. The case is 1:23-cv-01104, Washington v. First National Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

June 01, 2023, 12:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Dr. Leon Washington

Dr. Vanessa Washington

defendants

First National Bank

defendant counsels

Burns White

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act