New Suit - Employment

The Washington Post was sued by the Washington-Baltimore News Guild, Local 32035 on Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit seeks to compel arbitration relating to the discipline of two Washington Post reporters: Paul Farhi, who was allegedly issued a five-day suspension without pay for reporting about internal Post matters; and Felicia Sonmez, who was terminated after making several posts on Twitter critical of the Post's newsroom culture. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Robert E. Paul. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02484, Washington-Baltimore News Guild, Local 32035 v. Washington Post.