Who Got The Work

Jacqueline 'Jackie' M. Holmes and Yaakov M. Roth of Jones Day have stepped in to represent The Washington Post in a pending lawsuit. The case, which seeks to compel arbitration relating to the discipline of two Washington Post reporters, was filed Aug. 19 in the District of Columbia District Court by the Law Offices of Robert E. Paul on behalf of Washington-Baltimore News Guild, Local 32035. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, is 1:22-cv-02484, Washington-Baltimore News Guild, Local 32035 v. Washington Post.