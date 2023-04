New Suit - Employment

IBM was slapped with a motion to vacate an arbitration award Monday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Lichten & Liss-Riordan on behalf of Gail Washbish, contends that a timeliness provision contained in IBM’s arbitration agreement is unenforceable as a matter of law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03013, Washbish v. International Business Machines Corporation.

Technology

April 11, 2023, 6:00 AM

