New Suit - Trademark

Wash Depot Holdings filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Sparkling Image Detailing and Auto Wash on Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Honigman, accuses the defendant of misappropriating the plaintiff's 'Sparkling Image' mark for car wash and detailing services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10193, Wash Depot Holdings Inc. v. Sparkling Image Detailing and Auto Wash LLC et al.

Michigan

January 24, 2023, 6:17 PM