New Suit - Contract

Stability AI and CEO Mohammad Emad Mostaque were sued by former Chief Scientific Officer Tayab Waseem for breach of contract on Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court. According to the complaint, Waseem was promised 10 percent equity in exchange for securing funding, spearheading a COVID-19 initiative and taking other steps to grow the company; after taking a leave of absence to finish medical school, Waseem was allegedly cut out from the company and denied any compensation. The suit was brought by Williams Mullen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00220, Waseem v. Mostaque et al.

AI & Automation

May 18, 2023, 1:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Dr. Tayab Waseem

Plaintiffs

Williams Mullen

defendants

Stability AI Ltd.

Stability AI, Inc.

Mohammad Emad Mostaque

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract