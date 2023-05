Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Five Star Logistics Service, Prime Property and Casualty Insurance and other defendants to Louisiana Middle District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morris Bart LLC on behalf of Justin Wascom Jr. The case is 3:23-cv-00336, Wascom, Jr. v. Brim et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 02, 2023, 7:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Justin Wascom, Jr.

defendants

Five Star Logistics Service, Inc.

Josy Kurian

MHC Truck Leasing, Inc.

Prime Property & Casualty Insurance, Inc.

Rodney Brim

Sentry Select Insurance Company

Service First Logistics Corporation

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision