Representing an attorney can bring its own set of challenges, as evidenced by a lawyer's motion to withdraw from representing a former McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter lawyer accused of stealing $3.2 million from the firm. Nicole Alexander has had disagreements about legal strategy with the attorney representing her in a suit against the firm, according to a motion to withdraw by her counsel, Paul Castronovo.

August 07, 2023, 3:41 PM

