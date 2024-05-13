Was This Judge Too Slow? Jurist Suggests 5th Circuit Microma...

News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in the Northern District of Texas-Fort Worth Division ruled on a plaintiff motion, as ordered by the appeals court, "in 10 days," but then sent a lengthy response to the appeals court about managing his docket. Pittman granted a preliminary injunction staying a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau final rule that was to go into effect May 14 and would have capped credit card late fees at 8%, instead of the current range of 25% to 30%.

Banking & Financial Services

May 13, 2024, 1:50 PM

nature of claim: /