Was Ford Actually Sanctioned in This Products Liability Case...

Were Ford Motor Co.'s attorneys sanctioned in its case against the Hill family or not? That is the question.In September, lawyers representing Ford's attorneys filed a motion to vacate or reconsider sanctions imposed against them during the first of two products liability trials that resulted in more than $1.7 billion in damages against the automaker.The response by the Hill family's 10 lawyers, filed Monday, aims to answer that query by saying no, they were not sanctioned.

Georgia

November 16, 2022, 1:20 PM