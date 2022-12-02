Was Aileen Cannon the Biggest Loser in the 11th Circuits Spe...

News From Law.com

The federal appellate opinion ending the special master review of records seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home wasn't just a defeat for the former president–it reads as a rebuke of the federal trial judge who issued the initial order. "It's like a civil procedure professor giving a student a failing grade," one law professor said. "If an appellate court tells a lower court that we can only accept your judgment by betraying one of the nation's founding principles, that's a pretty strong rebuke."

Government

December 02, 2022, 4:24 PM