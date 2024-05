News From Law.com

Is $15 million too much for a medical malpractice wrongful death and pain and suffering verdict? A Macon-Bibb doctor and his counsel, Page Powell of Huff, Powell & Bailey, tried to persuade the Court of Appeals on Wednesday that yes, it was, when he asked the court to set the sum aside and grant a new trial.

Health Care

May 09, 2024, 1:33 PM

nature of claim: /