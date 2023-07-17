Hartford Fire Insurance, Travelers and other defendants were sued Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The lawsuit was brought by Kaufman & Canoles on behalf of Warwick Mechanical Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00096, Warwick Plumbing and Heating Corporation d/b/a Warwick Mechanical Group v. Federal Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
July 17, 2023, 2:50 PM