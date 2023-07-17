New Suit - Contract

Hartford Fire Insurance, Travelers and other defendants were sued Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The lawsuit was brought by Kaufman & Canoles on behalf of Warwick Mechanical Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00096, Warwick Plumbing and Heating Corporation d/b/a Warwick Mechanical Group v. Federal Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 17, 2023, 2:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Warwick Plumbing and Heating Corporation d/b/a Warwick Mechanical Group

Plaintiffs

Kaufman & Canoles

defendants

Federal Insurance Company

Hartford Fire Insurance Company

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America

J.E. Dunn Construction Company

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects