New Suit - Contract

Duane Morris filed a filed a lawsuit centered on a partnership agreement to develop real estate Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court TFV Investors Associates and other defendants. The suit, which arises from underlying litigation alleging mismanagement and self-dealing in connection with the agreement, was brought on behalf of Warwick Meyer ARCT LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02772, Warwick Meyer Arct, LLC v. Tfv Investors Associates, LP et al.

Real Estate

July 20, 2023, 12:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Warwick Meyer Arct, LLC

Plaintiffs

Duane Morris

defendants

Tfv Investors Associates, LP

Thomas F. Verrichia

Warwick Tfv-GP, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract