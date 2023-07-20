Duane Morris filed a filed a lawsuit centered on a partnership agreement to develop real estate Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court TFV Investors Associates and other defendants. The suit, which arises from underlying litigation alleging mismanagement and self-dealing in connection with the agreement, was brought on behalf of Warwick Meyer ARCT LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02772, Warwick Meyer Arct, LLC v. Tfv Investors Associates, LP et al.
Real Estate
July 20, 2023, 12:24 PM