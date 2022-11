Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Cedarhurst of Bloomington Management and Jacqueline M. Routt to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA and the Family Medical Leave Act, was filed by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of Taylor Warthan. The case is 1:22-cv-02258, Warthan v. Cedarhurst of Bloomington Management, LLC et al.

Indiana

November 22, 2022, 3:22 PM