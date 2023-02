Removed To Federal Court

Littler Mendelson and Masuda, Funai, Eifert & Mitchell removed an employment lawsuit against Cold Bore Capital and other defendants Tuesday to South Carolina District Court. The suit, brought by the Horton Law Firm on behalf of a regional execution officer, accuses the defendants of failing to pay the plaintiff his $150,000 bonus. The case is 6:23-cv-00699, Wartak v. CBC Operations Group LLC et al.

Investment Firms

February 22, 2023, 10:12 AM