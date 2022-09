Who Got The Work

Spencer P. Hugret of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for FCA US LLC in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The complaint was filed June 24 in California Northern District Court by Strategic Legal Practices on behalf of the purchaser of a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:22-cv-03752, Warrens v. FCA US LLC et al.

Automotive

September 15, 2022, 5:36 AM