Removed To Federal Court

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Piedmont Airlines and other defendants to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit was filed by Maxwell and Price on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual harassment and inappropriate touching by a coworker. The case is 3:23-cv-00022, Warren v. Piedmont Airlines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

January 13, 2023, 3:31 PM