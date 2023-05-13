Who Got The Work

Carolyn Taylor, Roger G. Perkins and Michelle L. Bains of Clark Hill have entered appearances for Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services Inc. in a pending data breach class action. The case, filed March 29 in California Northern District Court by Arnold Law Firm and Turke & Strauss, accuses the defendant of negligently failing to prevent a 2022 breach of its cloud services platform. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:23-cv-01502, Warren v. Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services, Inc.

Health Care

May 13, 2023, 12:52 PM

