New Suit

Morgan & Morgan filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court against Donegal Insurance and Pennsylvania National Mutual Casualty Insurance. The suit was filed on behalf of Drew Warren for personal injury claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01309, Warren v. Donegal Insurance Group et al.

Insurance

August 19, 2022, 6:18 PM