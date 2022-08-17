New Suit

Florida state attorney Andrew Warren filed a civil rights lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida Northern District Court Wednesday. The lawsuit challenges Warren's suspension by DeSantis earlier this month after Warren pledged not to prosecute those who seek or performed abortions in violation of the state's abortion ban. The complaint further contends that the Republican governor abused his power 'to silence his critics, promote his loyalists and subvert the will of the voters.' Warren is represented by Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick and Perkins Coie. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00302, Warren v. Desantis.

Government

August 17, 2022, 12:13 PM