New Suit

Bank of America was hit with a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Loftus & Eisenberg on behalf of Charlotte Warren, who claims that the defendant wrongfully withheld her from accessing social security disability funds that were deposited in her 'Advantage Plus' checking account. According to the suit, Bank of America has closed Warren's account and has refused to return over $24,000 in social security disability funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03254, Warren v. Bank of America, N.A..

Banking & Financial Services

May 24, 2023, 4:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Charlotte Warren

Plaintiffs

Loftus & Eisenberg, Ltd.

defendants

Bank of America, N.A.,

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation