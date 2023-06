Who Got The Work

Stephen T. Masley and Kathryn 'Kasey' Davis of McGlinchey Stafford have entered appearances for Wilmington Saving Fund Society in a lawsuit alleging wrongful foreclosure and breach of contract. The complaint was filed May 10 in Texas Southern District Court by pro se plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal, is 4:23-cv-01738, Warren et al v. State Of Texas et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 26, 2023, 3:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey Warren

Sharon Warren

defendants

Mackie Wolf Zeintz and Mann PC

Mark D Cronenwett

State Of Texas

Superior Title Company - Donna Kelso

Wilmington Saving Fund Society

defendant counsels

McGlinchey Stafford

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation