New Suit - Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court against website hosting and e-commerce platform provider Freestyle Solutions Inc. The suit, which accuses defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures on its 'ShopRuger' website, arises from a Sept. 2020 breach impacting the personal information of consumers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05533, Warren et al v. Freestyle Solutions, Inc.

Technology

September 14, 2022, 4:48 AM