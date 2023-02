Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Christian & Small on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Ward International Trucks LLC, 2nd Leap of Faith, Cold Brands Logistics and other defendants to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Michelle Warnock brings claims in connection with a fatal motor vehicle collision. The case is 1:23-cv-00064, Warnock v. Ortuno et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 21, 2023, 1:40 AM