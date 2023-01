New Suit

Exelon and other defendants were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in Maryland District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Macleay Law Firm on behalf of Andrew Warnick. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00175, Warnick v. Delmarva Power & Light Company et al.

Energy

January 24, 2023, 10:29 AM