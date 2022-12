New Suit - Employment

The Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan and other defendants were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over pregnancy-related claims, was filed by Phillips & Associates on behalf of Robin Warner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10400, Warner v. Hospital For Special Surgery Ambulatory Surgery Center of Manhattan LLC et al.

Health Care

December 09, 2022, 12:15 PM