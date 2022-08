New Suit

Geico, an auto insurance company, and American Select Insurance Company were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, for personal injury claim arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Smith Mirabella Blake on behalf of Michael Warner and Sarah Warner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03368, Warner et al v. American Select Insurance Company et al.