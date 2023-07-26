Who Got The Work

McNees Wallace & Nurick member Donald J. McKay has entered an appearance for Copper Coast Confections and Charles Brian Griffin in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed May 25 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Acker Wood Intellectual Property Law on behalf of Chocolate Moonshine Co. and Christopher M. Warman Sr., the company’s president. The complaint accuses Griffin, a former Chocolate Moonshine salesperson, of falsely claiming that he is the owner of the company in order to sell the plaintiffs' trademarked products at trade fairs and other events. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cynthia Reed Eddy, is 2:23-cv-00876, Warman, SR. et al v. Griffin et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 26, 2023, 9:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Chocolate Moonshine Co., LLC

Christopher M. Warman, SR.

Trust For Family Of Christopher M. Warman, SR.

Plaintiffs

Acker Wood Intellectual Property Law, LLC

defendants

Charles Brian Griffin

CM Chocolatier, LLC

defendant counsels

McNees Wallace & Nurick

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims