New Suit - Class Action

Christian Dior, the French fashion house, was hit with a data privacy class action Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court in connection with the marketing of it's eyewear line. The complaint, filed by DiCello Levitt LLC, accuses the defendant of violating the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act by surreptitiously collecting facial features through its 'Virtual Try-On' program. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04633, Warmack v. Christian Dior, Inc.