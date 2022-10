News From Law.com

The Supreme Court sounded open Wednesday to extending more fair use protection to an Andy Warhol painting of rock icon Prince than the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit did. The justices peppered each side with challenging questions Wednesday in a case that could affect everyone from visual artists and photographers to documentary film makers and internet mashup creators.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 12, 2022, 3:30 PM