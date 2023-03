Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Reminger on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dollar General to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney John Xavier Perez on behalf of Mary Wareham and Stephen Wareham, who contend that a Dollar General employee wrongfully accused Mary of shoplifting. The case is 1:23-cv-00448, Wareham et al v. Dolgen Midwest LLC dba Dollar General.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 07, 2023, 11:58 AM