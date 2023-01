Removed To Federal Court

Equinix, a global data center company, removed a biometric privacy class action to Illinois Northern District Court on Tuesday. The suit, filed by Beaumont Costales, accuses the defendant of storing individuals' fingerprints, handprints and voiceprints in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Equinix is represented by Shook Hardy & Bacon. The case is 1:23-cv-00030, Ware v. Equinix LLC.

Technology

January 03, 2023, 7:01 PM