Who Got The Work

Target has turned to attorneys Antonin I.Z. Robbason and Edward D. Laird of Ryan, Smith & Carbine to fend off a pending civil rights lawsuit. The case was filed Jan. 29 in New York Northern District Court by the Mills Law Group on behalf of a mother of two minor children who contends that her children were racially targeted while shopping in Target and claims that Saratoga police officers forcibly grabbed one of the minors, who is autistic, and placed him in handcuffs after he suffered from a head injury. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes, is 1:24-cv-00140, Ware v. County of Saratoga et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 15, 2024, 9:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Chante Ware

Plaintiffs

Mills Law Group PLLC

defendants

Target Corporation

County of Saratoga

New York State Police

New York State Police Trooper John Doe

Saratoga County Sheriff Deputy John Doe

Saratoga County Sheriff's Office

defendant counsels

Burke, Scolamiero Law Firm

New York State Attorney General - Syracuse Regional Office

Ryan Smith Carbine

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation