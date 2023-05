Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney on Saturday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against HCR Healthcare, HCR II Healthcare and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by McEldrew Purtell on behalf of P. Jeffrey Warden. The case is 2:23-cv-01828, Warden v. Promedica Senior Care Of Willow Grove, PA, LLC et al.

Health Care

May 15, 2023, 4:01 AM

Plaintiffs

P. Jeffrey Warden

defendants

Hcr Healthcare, LLC

Hcr II Healthcare, LLC

Hcr III Healthcare, LLC

Hcr IV Healthcare, LLC

Hcr Manor Care Services, LLC

Hcr Manorcare Operations II, LLC

Hcr Manorcare, Inc.

Hcr Manorcare, LLC

Hcrmc Operations, LLC

Heartland Employment Services, LLC

Manor Care, Inc.

Manorcare Health Services, Inc.

Promedica Health System, Inc.

Promedica Senior Care Of Willow Grove, PA, LLC

defendant counsels

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims