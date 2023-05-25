Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Holland & Knight and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc., Brazos Highland Properties LP and other defendants to Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Dallas J. Barrington on behalf of ranch owners and operators Cole Ranch Holdings and Ward-Walker Seven Oaks Ranch. The suit accuses Electric Reliability of breaching its fiduciary duty by failing to declare void the generation interconnection agreement due to benefitting parties being persons and/or business entities in China. The suit contends that the agreement jeopardizes the reliability of electric services supplied to the plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-00026, Ward-Walker Seven Oaks Ranch, LLC et al v. Brazos Highland Properties, LP et al.

Energy

May 25, 2023, 7:52 AM

Cole Ranch Holdings, LLC

Ward-Walker Seven Oaks Ranch, LLC

Brazos Highland Properties, LP

Gh America Energy, LLC

Gh America Investments Group, Inc.

Greenalia Wind Power Blue Hills, LLC

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc.

Holland & Knight

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property