Who Got The Work

Jarred Reed and Jessica A. Brasel of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have stepped in to defend Walmart in a pending trip-and-fall lawsuit. The case was filed April 4 in Missouri Eastern District Court by Dipasquale Moore LLC on behalf of Kimberly Ward. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patricia L. Cohen, is 2:23-cv-00013, Ward v. Wal-Mart Stores East I, LP.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 19, 2023, 10:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Kimberly Ward

Plaintiffs

Dipasquale Moore Llc - St. Louis

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores East 1, LP

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims