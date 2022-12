Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gray, Rust, St. Amand, Moffett & Brieske on Thursday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Kroger and BV Cherokee LLC to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Horst Shewmaker LLC on behalf of Ronald W. Ward. The case is 1:22-cv-04860, Ward v. The Kroger Co. et al.