Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Holland & Knight on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Target to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by the AN Law Firm on behalf of a visual merchandise leader who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to the Human Resources department about disparate treatment based on age and race. The case is 8:23-cv-01048, Ward v. Target Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 12, 2023, 5:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Tiffany Ward

defendants

Target Corporation

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination