New Suit - Employment

Charter Communications, the telecom and cable provider, and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was brought pro se by Tiwana Ward. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00584, Ward v. Charter Communications et al.

Telecommunications

May 09, 2023, 6:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Tiwana Ward

defendants

Charter Communications

Catherine Akenhead

Thomas Dutton

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA