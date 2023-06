Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mabry & McClelland on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Ingles Markets, a regional supermarket chain, Ace American Insurance and Paul Adam Capps to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, for injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision with a semi-truck, was filed by The Aleem Law Firm on behalf of Tanisha Ward. The case is 1:23-cv-02462, Ward v. Capps.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 03, 2023, 1:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Tanisha Ward

Plaintiffs

The Aleem Law Firm

defendants

Ingles Markets, Inc.

Ace American Insurance Company

Paul Adam Capps

defendant counsels

Mabry & Mcclelland, LLP

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision