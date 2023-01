New Suit - Employment

BNSF Railway was hit with an employment lawsuit on Thursday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit, over an alleged workplace injury, was filed by Pratt & Tobin on behalf of Michael C. Ward. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01007, Ward v. BNSF Railway Co.

Transportation & Logistics

January 05, 2023, 7:23 PM