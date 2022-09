Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cain & Skarnulis on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Benthic USA LLC, Zurich American Insurance Company and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Doyle Dennis LLP on behalf of Larry Ward, who claims he contracted an illness while working abroad for Benthic and then was subsequently wrongfully terminated. The case is 4:22-cv-02974, Ward v. Benthic USA LLC et al.

Insurance

September 01, 2022, 4:49 PM